Cleveland High School graduate signs with Kansas City Chiefs

CLEVELAND, N.M. – Four New Mexicans are getting the opportunity to live out their dreams of playing football in the NFL.

One of those four athletes is Cleveland High School standout and graduate, Tre Watson. KOB 4 got to talk with Watson about his football journey, next steps and the legacy he’s created.

“Ever since I really turned on the TV, I always wanted to go to the NFL,” said Tre Watson, a Kansas City Chiefs signee.

What started as pixelated dreams for Watson, quickly turned into a mission to make it come true. The first step was learning the basics at Cleveland High School from his head coach, Heath Ridenour.

“Coach Ridenour and his staff, they did a great job with me and I think they really helped me turn into the player that I wanted to be going into college,” said Watson.

“On the field, he was a beast, you know, super competitive. No matter what the situation was, he wasn’t gonna give anybody an inch,” said Ridenour.

After being part of the storm that rolls through Cleveland High School, Watson chose to ride the red wave for three seasons at the Fresno State dog house.

Then, he transferred for a special senior season at the Home of the 12th Man in Aggie Land. Now, he joins the Red and Gold Royalty of Chiefs Kingdom.

“My agent calls me and is like, ‘Hey, these dudes obviously took somebody else. KC really wants you,” Watson said. “I kinda told them like, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s lock it, let’s go to KC.'”

After hanging up with the Chiefs, it’s not hard to guess who Watson called first.

“He FaceTimed me, and he’s like I’m gonna be a Chief coach. The fact that I was his first FaceTime, his first call, it means the world to me. But I know my kids are gonna be running around the house wearing Tre Watson jersey’s, and we’re gonna support the heck out of him,” said Ridenour.

Signed, sealed and delivered to Kansas City, Watson’s next step is training camp.

“I’m really excited to learn. I want to be a sponge going in. There’s a lot of guys that have been to Super Bowls, won a lot of Super Bowls,” Watson said.

“He knows exactly the road that’s ahead of him, and he’s not scared of it one bit. He’s excited for the challenge,” Ridenour said.

Though Arrowhead Stadium is his new home, Watson hopes his legacy will inspire the next generation of athletes playing at Lightning Bolt Stadium.

“Regardless of what level at, keep working hard, stick to the basic things and God will take care of the rest,” said Watson.

We also asked Watson about how it feels knowing he might get to take some snaps alongside Patrick Mahomes, and he says he still hasn’t fully processed that yet, but he’s looking forward to it.

Watson also says he’ll be prepared and ready for anything coach Andy Reid throws his way during training camp.