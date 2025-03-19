Closing arguments expected in trial for Solomon Peña

Peña faces life in prison if he is convicted of the federal charges he faces for allegedly carrying out shootings at Democratic lawmakers' homes.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We are expecting to hear closing arguments in the trial of a suspect accused of orchestrating shootings at local lawmakers’ homes in 2022.

Federal prosecutors charged Solomon Peña, accusing him of orchestrating the shootings after he lost his bid for a seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives.

Last week, an FBI specialist testified cell phone data placed Peña at the scene of at least one shooting. Investigators said they uncovered text messages from Peña to the two men he allegedly hired to carry out the shootings.

If convicted, Peña could face life in federal prison.