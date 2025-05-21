CNM academic advisor provides tips on picking a college major

It's hard enough to finish out four years of high school and get your diploma, but figuring out what to do next is even harder for some teenagers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s another batch of commencement ceremonies happening at Expo New Mexico Wednesday.

First up is Volcano Vista High School at 9:30 a.m. Then, the eCADEMY High School at 2:00 p.m. and then Manzano high at 6:30 p.m.

High schoolers heading to college now have to pick a major and figure out a career. So, KOB 4 got some advice from an academic advisor for students struggling to make a decision.

But first, here’s a look at the Top 5 most awarded bachelor’s degrees in our state between 2021 and 2024. Nursing is by far the most popular with business, psychology, liberal arts and biology.

Some of those are probably not surprising for New Mexico, and it’s important to remember there are countless ways to utilize one of those degrees.

A CNM advisor we spoke with says high school graduates should remember that as they start thinking about their futures.

“There’s this idea that you should arrive at college with a very clear pathway and knowing exactly what you want to do. And that’s admirable when students have that kind of clarity, but that’s not reality,” said Marisa Lent-Koop, CNM academic advisor.

That’s where academic advisors like Lent-Koop come in. She helps incoming CNM students figure out what majors are right for them, and that starts with identifying their strengths.

“If you’re showing a lot of proficiency in terms of a STEM-related field, right? We’re going to know which right majors we should kind of help you lean towards. But if you’re somebody who’s really good with your hands, and maybe you’re more of a technical hands-on person, maybe we need to be looking at more of our trades, and we might send you down more of a welding pathway,” said Lent-Koop.

For the students who already know what they want to do, let’s say nursing, she recommends getting some real-world experience.

“Try to shadow somebody. Go watch and see what a nurse does for a long shift, right? That 12-hour shift is a huge commitment. Go do it and figure out, ‘Oh, can I see myself doing this three days a week?’ Or do I watch that and think, just kidding,” Lent-Koop said.

That doesn’t mean it’s back to square one.

“A student who might be expressing interest in nursing, they’re interested in healthcare, and there’s a lot of ways that first semester could pivot into other pathways,” said Lent-Koop.

If students are still struggling, she recommends exploring something new like philosophy.

“Maybe that doesn’t lead to a philosophy degree, but maybe it starts you thinking down a different pathway that maybe is journalism, because you become a really critical thinker,” Lent-Koop said.

Remember, it’s your journey.

“That’s really what our the goal is that you do find the thing that lights you up and brings your gifts to the world, because that’s what the world’s really needing at the end of the day,” said Lent-Koop.

She says there’s usually a 50-50 split between students who know what they want to study and those who have no idea, but rest assured, she says there’s still a lot of time to make those decisions.