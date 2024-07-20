CNM, Unmudl hosts expo for training in AI-proof jobs

The technology is promising to change the way people work. There are even concerns some jobs may just disappear.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Artificial intelligence is entering the chat in almost every aspect of our lives. The technology is promising to change the way people work. There are even concerns some jobs may just disappear.

KOB 4 found a new program through CNM that promises to help you find an AI-proof job.

“So I was 15, kind of did one of those stupid things where didn’t want to go to school, for instance, make you go to school kind of thing. So I stopped going,” said Alex Dickey, an Intel intern.

Dickey’s education career hasn’t been typical. A former high school drop out, he now has an internship at Intel as he pursues a skilled career in mechatronics, or robotics and automation.

“I made a mistake, but then I went back. And I realized, all right, this is the right move,” said Dickey.

Dickey got his high school diploma and started skills-based learning about mechatronics through Unmdul.

“We know that automation and AI has really revolutionized manufacturing, right? And it’s become much more computerized and automated. There’s robots now, and it takes humans to manage all of those functions, right?” said Erin Johnson Kruft, a CNM interim dean of skilled trade and arts.

Unmudl is a partnership started by CNM, four other community colleges and the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development. It offers both online, and in-person learning experience to help students learn skilled jobs while they work.

“So like if you wanted, if you were interested in a technician career, you could start tonight essentially, you know, you can enroll and start making progress towards a career in a technician sector,” said Daniel Gillaspia, a Unmdul marketing strategist.

On Friday, students got a chance to learn more about the mechatronics program through Unmudl, while meeting reps from some of the major companies involved including Amazon, Intel, and Maxeon.

“It doesn’t require degrees, and it’s a quick direct to job market opportunity for our community,” said Kruft.

Training through Unmudl helped Dickey get his internship at Intel. he hopes to stay with the company as he continues to expand his learning in mechatronics.

“Definitely be going full time with them, and then just being in mechatronics. Hopefully getting my masters in mechatronics,” said Dickey.