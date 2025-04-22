Coal miners on Navajo Nation hopeful following Trump’s executive order

President Trump recently signed an executive order to try and reinvigorate coal mining in the U.S.. The Four Corners Region is home to the third-largest coal producer in the country.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – President Trump recently signed an executive order to try and reinvigorate coal mining in the U.S.. The Four Corners Region is home to the third-largest coal producer in the country.

KOB 4 spoke with the Navajo Transitional Energy Company about those scaled-back regulations and what they could mean for the future of coal production.

Since 2013, the Navajo Transitional Energy Company has been a name in the coal mining game. Now, they’re the third largest in America.

“We’re obviously excited, and we support President Trump’s executive orders and what he’s doing with the coal industry. We absolutely think that coal is an economically feasible future for energy in the United States, and we look forward to participating in what happens next,” said Andy Hawkins, NTEC Community Relations senior manager.

There are environmental concerns that come with fossil fuels like coal. However, Hawkins believes some of that comes from misunderstandings.

“So there’s an awful lot of environmental regulation that goes around reclamation, so a lot of coal mining is misunderstood,” said Hawkins. “So once we’re done mining, we don’t get to just leave a hole in the ground. We actually have to reclaim the land, and we have to put it back at least as if not better than what was there before.”

Hawkins said NTEC benefits the Navajo Nation by offering high-paying jobs, providing electricity, and funding the tribal government with 40% of the budget coming from coal mining revenue.

“Our support of various projects, efforts around the Navajo Nation is keeping those jobs in compliance with the Navajo Business Opportunity Act. We annually spend $8 million a year just on Navajo-owned vendors. Then, of course, the Navajo Preference and Employment Act. Because we operate on the nation we’re required to follow that, and that’s how you end up with 86% Navajo employees,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said it’s too early to tell what the future holds for the coal mining industry but, he’s hopeful.

“It’s still early in the process until rules start to change or get finalized. It’s really hard to say what the final impact will be, but we do look forward to those changes,” said Hawkins.