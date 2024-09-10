Coffee with a Cop happening Tuesday with Albuquerque police

Police are partnering with Dunkin' for coffee and conversation with police officers Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Coffee and conversation are the ultimate pair and you can get both Tuesday morning with the Albuquerque Police Department.

They’re hosting a large-scale “Coffee with a Cop” event Tuesday from 8-10 a.m. At this event, APD is teaming up with Dunkin’ to give the community a chance to meet the officers protecting and serving your community.

Dunkin’ will have the “Big Dunkin’ Cruiser” at the University Substation and more.

