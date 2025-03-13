Colorado health officials urge residents to get vaccinated amid measles outbreak

The number of measles cases in Texas and our state is prompting neighbors states to take precautions.

DURANGO, Colo. — The number of measles cases in Texas and New Mexico is prompting neighbors states to take precautions.

KOB 4 spoke to officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health Environment about their concerns.

“We are also watching carefully what is occurring in Texas and parts of New Mexico right now, with a very large and growing measles outbreak. That outbreak in both states is larger than we typically see when we see cases of measles occur,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy an epidemiologist for Colorado.

Two weeks ago, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment urged Coloradans to get the MMR vaccine before heading out for spring break.

On Thursday, Colorado state officials are driving that message home again.

“Measles is highly contagious. In fact, it’s the most contagious infectious disease that we know of,” said Herlihy.

That is why health officials are urging people to get the MMR vaccine to protect Colorado, especially with spring break starting soon.

“People get on airplanes, people come to Colorado for our ski resorts. People come to southwest Colorado to enjoy the mountains. So we know that there’s lots of potential places that measles could be introduced in the state,” Herlihy said. “Many Coloradans travel to destinations internationally or throughout the country, including potential locations that are experiencing outbreaks of measles right now.”

Health officials say the best way to protect yourself from the measles is to get vaccinated. But Herlihy says vaccination rates are on the decline in Colorado, and that has them worried.

“We know vaccination rates are not as high as they need to be to protect Colorado from a measles outbreak, so that is certainly a concern of ours,” said Herlihy.

Officials are hoping to get vaccination rates back up.

On Thursday, Colorado state officials sent messages and emails to nearly 63,000 families with children ages 4-6 whose records show their child may be overdue for an MMR vaccine.