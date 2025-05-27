Colorado man charged with child abuse after leaving 6-month-old in car at ABQ Walmart

Albuquerque police arrested a Colorado man after they say he left his 6-month-old child alone in a car at a Walmart parking lot.

This happened at the Walmart by Carlisle and Claremont. Police say Walmart security found the child by himself, and blocked Michael Clohessy from leaving.

According to police, Clohessy admitted to leaving the child alone, and even acknowledged the recent death of a child a 1-year-old.

He is charged with child abuse.

