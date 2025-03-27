Colorado offers grant to help keep bears away

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they're offering up to a million dollars in grants funding to provide resources in their communities

“Interactions with our bear population in Colorado is something that if you grew up in Colorado, it’s something you grow up dealing with, but there needs to be a larger awareness of what humans can do to minimize those impacts,” said John Livingston, public information officer of the Southwest region for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

When mountains meet streetlights, the things that come crawling aren’t always the friendliest creatures.

“Bear attacks are very rare, but they do happen every year in Colorado,” said Livingston.

That’s why Colorado Parks and Wildlife is paying people to help keep bears away.

“So they can buy resources that help reduce human-bear conflict,” said Livingston.

Grants for things like bear-resistant trash cans, bear boxes, and even fruit cleaning programs.

“They have got great noses. They’re really smart, if they come into our residential areas and get a food reward once. They’re going to keep coming back,” Livingston said.

It’s not just about keeping people safe, but it’s about their safety as well.

“We know that trash can kill bears, whether that’s because it leads to further conflicts and where they start creating property damage trying to access other food resources around residential areas,” said Livingston.

People have until 5 p.m. on March 30 to apply to help keep bears where they and everyone else is a little more safe.