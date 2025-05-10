Commercial passenger flights resume at Four Corners Regional Airport

It's officially wheels up for the Four Corners Regional Airport. The next stop is the Mile High City of Denver, Colorado.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – It’s officially wheels up for the Four Corners Regional Airport. The next stop is the Mile High City of Denver, Colorado.

The energy on this plane is already at a high altitude, because these are the first time commercial flyers from the Four Corners Regional Airport in seven years.

“It’s an important day for Farmington. It’s a lot of hard work from a lot of individuals in a very trying environment to try to get commercial air service. There’s a shortage of pilots, there’s a shortage of planes. For Farmington to stand out, and for Farmington to gain this air service as a national hub, it is significant for the economy and for the people and for the community,” said Tim Gibbs, CEO of the Four Corners Economic Development.

After checking for REAL ID’s and a water salute, United SkyWest service in Farmington is now up and running.

“We’ve been fighting for this for seven years. I said the day that we bring flights back, I will be on that inaugural flight,” said Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett.

“I am very excited. I flew in last night too. I wanted to be on the first flight in, the first flight out. I’m really excited to have air service here, and hopefully it does well, and it expands, it gets more flights,” said one flyer.

“It’s amazing, and I’m so happy, and I’m hoping that we get more flights, at least do a turn in the middle of the day. So this is going to be amazing. There’s so many people going to work and whatnot, it’s going to make it so much easier. They don’t have to drive to Durango so early in the morning,” said another flyer.

City leaders say this is a historic moment for Farmington, and by the looks of today it’s only up from here.

“It’s pretty exciting. Pretty exciting. I really, the emotion was pretty strong this morning, watching that airplane lift off the ground for the first time. That will go on for years, and years we’ve reestablished the connection of Farmington to the rest of the world this morning,” said Mike Lewis, manager of the Four Corners Regional Airport.