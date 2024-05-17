Commissioners approve pay raise for Bernalillo County deputies

Commissioners approved a pay raise for Bernalillo County deputies this week, putting their starting salary above APD and NMSP.

“I think the next generation of police officers are thinking it’s not worth it, they see what’s on the news, they see the kind of scrutiny that this profession is under and how unpopular policing has become,” said Shaun Willoughby, president of the Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association.

Willoughby says the problem could be helped by better pay.

“Albuquerque has special challenges and we definitely can’t afford to not be the highest-paid agency in the state,” he said.

However, starting pay for Bernalillo County deputies – once they’re out of their probationary period – surpasses starting pay for Albuquerque police officers at the same level.

Bernalillo County commissioners approved a 10% pay increase for deputies Tuesday, putting starting pay at nearly $40 an hour.

First class police officers at APD start at just more than $34.50 an hour. A 4% pay raise is on the horizon this July, that will put them just below $36 an hour.

“It should absolutely terrify the city council and the mayor of the City of Albuquerque,” Willoughby said. “State Police are also getting an over 12% pay increase come this July and they are also going to surpass the Albuquerque Police Department.”

APD has been notoriously understaffed for years. A spokesperson for the department says they currently have 885 sworn officers, with more than 50 who will be on patrol next month. The goal for APD is to have 1,000 officers by the end of the year.

“In order to maintain the reform effort and in order to provide the same level of service that’s expected of Albuquerque police officers, I believe we need 1,400 to 1,500 cops to have a safe city and officers have enough time and resources to make an impact with crime,” Willoughby said.

A BCSO spokesperson says they currently have 324 deputies on the force and they’re working toward a staff of 349 deputies.