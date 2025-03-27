Commissioners extend ICE contract for Torrance County Detention Facility

Immigrant advocates in our state once again called on the Torrance County Commission to end a controversial contract with the county's detention center.

Torrance County contracts with the feds to use the jail to detain migrants. Advocates hoped Wednesday they could put an end to it.

Torrance County commissioners met Wednesday morning. At the top of the agenda, extending a contract with U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement to house migrants at the Torrance County Detention Center.

Once again, advocates were front and center during public comment.

“Catholic Charities urges the county not to extend the ICE detention contract. Our agency believes in honoring human dignity for all people, and we ask the commissioners to consider the lack of human dignity at the detention facility,” said Jared Weatherholtz with Catholic Charities.

The jail has been plagued by reports of lawsuits over poor conditions. On Wednesday, advocates read letters from detainees alleging more poor treatment.

“I don’t trust the medical attention here at Torrance. There are many deficiencies. I fear for my life,” said Faith Yoman, a facility visitor.

No one spoke in favor of extending the contract. Commissioner Linda Jaramillo had one question after hearing the public comment.

“Can I visit with these detainees or is that against policy?” said Jaramillo.

“No, in fact, a commissioner is one of the few individuals who can visit the prison at any given time unannounced,” said Commissioner Ryan Schwebach.

Schwebach says he visits the facility himself.

“I think that’s something the public needs to be aware of is that I have been there many times too. And that has been driving my votes on a lot of it,” said Schwebach.

Unswayed, and mindful of jobs at the jail, the commission unanimously passed a seven-month extension of the contract.

Jaramillo plans to visit the facility as often as she can during that time to check out the facility for herself.

“I don’t think any human should be treated inhumanely,” said Jaramillo.