Community baby shower helps new, expecting families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One celebration in Albuquerque is giving new and expecting families the help they need for the next chapter. On Saturday, organizers held a community baby shower at the Patrick J. Baca Library.

From health counselors to foster care groups, there were many local agencies connecting with families. The celebration has been around since 2013.

Organizers explained the need for these types of events.

“It was something that we felt there was a need. A lot of young families just didn’t know what’s available to them, and it just sprung from conversations we had from individual families who would come in to the library and would ask questions about things that, you know, what’s available for me? What is out there for me?” said Debrorah Hassi, a public library youth and services manager. “So we just thought what a great opportunity for all of the services available.”

The next community baby shower will be in October.