Community centers implement lottery-style registration for summer youth programs

Summer programs lottery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Summer vacation is around the corner, and you might be looking for something to keep the kiddos busy.

Registration opens Monday for Albuquerque city youth programs, but registering early doesn’t necessarily increase your chances of getting a spot.

Due to high demand, community centers across Albuquerque are using a lottery-style registration process.

Families can register to certain community centers, but they might not get in. Most community centers can only take in 50 to a little over 200 children, and because of that, many families are left out.

The lottery registration is supposed to make it easier, so parents don’t have to stress about a first come, first served basis.

“Because our programs are free, other than a $10 registration fee is selected, we have hundreds of families that want to get into these programs for obvious reasons. But this is our way to make it fair to all families in the community,” said Dominic Saavedra, a Westgate Community Center site supervisor.

Saavedra says the registration will cover breakfast and lunch. Community centers will include all day, all-inclusive activities. For example, playing games, sports and taking kids on field trips.

One of their favorites is making arts and crafts.

“Probably like a big project, like arts and crafts and stuff. A lot of them show out their art that they know, and they get creative every time we have an art assignment we do,” said Mia Escobedo, a Westgate Community Center recreational leader.

Lottery sign-ups start Monday and end Friday of next week. You’ll find out if you got selected just a couple of days after registration ends.

The programs run from June 9 to Aug. 1. You must have a Community Center Youth Membership, which you can get free, on the website.

There is not an overall cost, but you may have to pay extra for field trips. There is a $10 fee once you make a spot into a community center.

For more information, visit the city’s website.