Grants community comes together to help following wildfire

GRANTS, N.M. – A small, New Mexico community is recovering from the worst of wildfire season. Six homes were wiped off the map in Grants in just a matter of hours Sunday night.

KOB 4 got a look at some of the destruction Monday and heard from the families who lost everything.

“It’s devastating to see my home go like this,” said Antonio Perez who had his home destroyed in the fire.

The Perez family says they only had a few minutes to get out of their house before the flames arrived Sunday evening.

“Oh, it was fast. It was very fast,” said Jacqueline Perez.

“I just remember looking up into the air, the streets full of smoke. I couldn’t see down the street or anything. I just remember my mom running around the corner telling me to get the girls, and grab all the animals and do what I can,” said Antonio.

The family says one of their cats died in the fire. While their home is still standing, the damage is just too much to fix.

“Half the house is pretty much gone,” said Michael Perez. “We’re just grabbing stuff and throwing it in bags and boxes and hoping it’s good.”

Some families returned home to a pile of ash.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s something I would never wish on anybody,” said Monica Abeyta, another resident who lost their home in the fire.

Abeyta was able to recover some important government documents from the charred remains, but she’s just thankful to be alive.

“It moved so fast to where we had to jump off of the table and run out of the house, where we could not see. From one minute to the next, our house was on fire, and we didn’t even know,” said Abeyta.

Grants city leaders say two firefighters were injured battling the flames, and they’re making progress on figuring out how the fire started.

“It’s been determined it was human-caused, I’m not saying it’s arson, it could’ve been accidental,” said Grants Fire Department Chief Mike Maes.

While the nightmare is still fresh, the families we talked to say their sense of community has never been stronger.

“All I could remember from this is just my mom’s screaming, everybody’s screaming on the street. It’s not a good thing to experience,” Antonio said.

“From beginning to end, everybody chipped in, everybody tried to put out the fire, everybody was side by side. That is one thing I can say about our beautiful small town, is everybody is amazing to help out,” said Abeyta.

“I’ve never had such amazing people in this community stand together, and I know that we’re gonna stand together, and we’re gonna get through it,” said Jacqueline.