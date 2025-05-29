Community comes together to support Bloomfield officer shot in line of duty

People in San Juan County are coming together to support one of their own after Bloomfield Officer Timothy Ontiveros was shot in the line of duty.

Now, the community wants to make sure he and his family know, they care about them.

“We believe that in the power of community coming together in times of need, the support just means a lot and will make a real difference to Officer Ontiveros’ family,” said San Juan County Sheriff’s Posse Capt. Windy Schmitz.

Schmitz says it’s a reminder of the real-life danger these officers face every day when they put on a badge.

‘We never know if they’re going to come home. Officer Ontiveros, just doing a routine traffic stop and getting shot, you know, that’s terrifying,” said Schmitz.

A routine traffic stop that ended with a suspect dead and Ontiveros shot in the neck.

“In a situation like this, the community support means a lot. The power of prayer and helping them with medical bills, with living expenses while he’s recovering,” said Schmitz.

Folks in San Juan County are already doing a great job of helping out.

“All of the community members and everything I’m seeing just the prayers, the thoughtfulness, the donations have been amazing. I’m really proud of San Juan County for that,” said Schmitz.

The SJC Sheriff’s Posse will host a rodeo fundraiser for the family on June 7th.

“We will do the pass the hat, but we will also take any donations for the Ontiveros family, and all of the monies that we receive for that will be turned into the Bloomfield Police Department so they can get it to the family,” said Schmitz.

Folks can find the information on the fundraiser, here.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead and is still waiting for OMI to release the suspect’s name.