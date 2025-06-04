Community gathers to honor fallen Bloomfield officer Timothy Ontiveros

New Mexico mourns and honors the life of Bloomfield officer Timothy Ontiveros on his final trip home.

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. – New Mexico mourned and honored the life of Bloomfield officer Timothy Ontiveros on his final trip home Tuesday.

Ontiveros died Sunday after he was shot during a traffic stop on Memorial Day. Tuesday’s procession ended in Bloomfield, the city Ontiveros helped protect.

“Had a lot of night we carpool home together, and it’s a great thing. He started bringing me to church, and he really got our relationship with God going again,” said Richard Mead.

“He heard me when nobody else did, and he took my case very seriously, and I spoke with him on the phone two hours before the incident had happened, and he had told me that my person that was hurting me was put in jail, and that they never gave up on me,” said Aundrea Sayler. “If it wasn’t for him, I don’t think I would be here today.”

As the procession for Ontiveros went by, people he directly touched shared their favorite memories and their grief.

“It’s just heartbreaking what we have to go through. Not just us, our family, but they’re his close family, because I don’t believe nobody should go through this. We should all be with each other and not hurting anybody else, especially the people that protect our community,” said Liz Martinez, a cousin in-law.

Now, it’s time to start the healing process.

“We are a very strong community, and I think together, we will pull through, and we will make him proud as a community, fighting for him and with him,” said Sayler.

Ontiveros’ body is at the Farmington Funeral Home. An officer will be on guard there until funeral plans are finalized.