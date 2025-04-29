Community kitchen opens in barelas neighborhood

Albuquerque's barelas neighborhood has a new destination for local entrepreneurs. It's called 4th and Bareles, and it's been in the works for five years.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque’s barelas neighborhood has a new destination for local entrepreneurs. It’s called 4th and Barelas, and it’s been in the works for five years.

It finally opened its doors in March. KOB 4 got inside for a closer look at its mission that starts in the kitchen.

“Everyone’s very excited for a project that can really contribute and strengthen the neighborhood and the community,” said Rathi Casey, chief creative officer of Homewise.”This is a campus where there’s the livelihood around it, 24 hours a day.”

Homewise started this project five years ago with a neighborhood survey.

“Job training programs really came to the surface of that. So that’s really the inspiration behind Fourth and Barelas,” said Casey.

Then, they got the Street Food Institute on board. The institute teaches people how to operate a successful food service business.

“That’s really always been our kind of mission, is to help people be successful and eliminate as many barriers as we can for them,” said Tina Garcia-Shams, executive director of the Street Food Institute. “We have a lot to offer educationally, you know, for starting up, for scaling up, but at the heart of it is really being a part of a community.”

The institute works closely with CNM culinary students. They’ll be the first ones in the commissary kitchen, and then the institute will open it up to other entrepreneurs.

“It’s not just a place you come and do your work, and then you leave and that’s it. This is a community right here inside this kitchen and outside the doors of this kitchen, and you have to be willing to be a part of that,” said Garcia-Shams.

There’s also a test kitchen for community cooking classes, an outdoor plaza and retail spaces where students can sell their products, and a second floor of tenants to support the whole mission.

“Being an entrepreneur isn’t just about providing the product or the service. It’s about, how do we think about running a business? And so we’re hoping that the amenities up here can help support,” said Casey.

The Street Food Institute is hosting a naming rights campaign now. There are sponsorship opportunities on the 4th and Barelas Plaza and in the kitchen.

If you’re interested, contact the Street Food Institute.