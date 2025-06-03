Community pulls together to support family of fallen Bloomfield police officer

New Mexicans remembered a fallen Bloomfield police officer whose life of service left an unforgettable mark on San Juan County.

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. – A community remembered a fallen Bloomfield police officer whose life of service left an unforgettable mark on San Juan County.

Timothy Ontiveros was a dedicated volunteer firefighter and police officer whose selflessness and deep ties to the people he served touched countless lives.

Ontiveros was seriously wounded in a shootout with a driver during a traffic stop in Bloomfield on Monday. He was transferred to the UNM Hospital on Tuesday but succumbed to his injures Sunday.

“Tim’s very selfless. He always puts everybody else first, had great humor. He is just a true community member. He’s always been a servant to our community, the whole county, really, but Aztec and Bloomfield, especially,” said state Sen. Steve Lanier.

Lanier says the Bloomfield Police Department is small, so officers and community members get to know one another.

“We’ve had tragedies in our community before, and our citizens will rise up, and they will take care of business, and they will make sure that that family is taken care of,” said Lanier.

Community members proved that this past weekend. In just three hours on Sunday, the community raised $22,000 for the Ontiveros family at a fundraiser in Aztec.

“They’re awesome, every one of them. From Bloomfield to Farmington to Aztec, we all did great. Everybody came together,” said Connie Hutcheson, fundraiser coordinator.

“It is just a small way to show the family and come together as a community how much we appreciate and love Tim and what he did for us,” said Kevin Burns with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Department.

“I wish he could see the support that our county has given him. They’ll be bringing him home tomorrow, and it will be the streets will be lined from Albuquerque all the way to Farmington Funeral Home for sure,” said Lanier.

The procession for Ontiveros is set to leave from Albuquerque Tuesday at 10 a.m.