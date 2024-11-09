Conditions improve in Las Vegas following winter storm 

Mother Nature has New Mexico on a roller coaster lately. Folks had 80 degree weather one month and then record snow fall the next.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – Mother Nature has New Mexico on a roller coaster lately. Folks had 80 degree weather one month and then record snow fall the next.

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards spent the last few days in Las Vegas, where they’ve definitely got their fill of snowfall.

The slow melting process has begun Friday for Las Vegas after the town was buried by over 2 feet of snow.

Roads looked better across the town as plows and people got to work, that included Jorge Romero of Prices Furniture in Las Vegas.

“It’s been awhile since we have seen this much snow, but it is nice cause we need it,” said Jorge Ortiz, employee of Price Furniture.

KOB 4 also spoke to Sophia Romero, a Las Vegas resident, who said she is happy to just have power.

“I was honestly ready for it, and internet sources, DesertGate our internet provider, has been awesome keeping us updated and everything. So, we have been lucky that we didn’t lose power or internet, and I’m very grateful for it and so are my kid,” said Romero.

Interstate 25 heading north is also closed. We talked to some truckers, who did not want to go on camera, but said they had been waiting almost two days to get back on the road.

Much of Interstate 25 south of Las Vegas was actually clear, with snow remaining mostly only on the sides of the road.

Overall, the good news is, this was much needed moisture for many areas, and a mostly sunny weekend is ahead.