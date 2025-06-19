Congressional proposal would sell of federal land in Sandias, other areas of New Mexico

A proposal making its way through Congress would sell of millions of acres of public lands, including some areas that are special to many New Mexicans.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A proposal moving through Congress could open up more than 250 million acres of public land for sale, including parts of the Sandia Mountains and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Santa Fe.

The proposal by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, would make more than 250 million acres of federal land across the western part of the United States, including more than 14 million acres in New Mexico.

“We are opening underused federal land to expand housing, support local development and get Washington, D.C. out of the way,” Lee said in a video posted by the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources’ Republican members.

The proposal is part of a broader Republican-led budget reconciliation package, which includes provisions to expand oil, gas and coal leases on federal lands.

In New Mexico, environmental groups are sounding the alarm.

“They are not merely lines on a map but critical ecological havens, sacred cultural sites, and irreplaceable natural treasures that help define our identity,” said Mark Allison, executive director of New Mexico Wild. “Public lands are the backdrop to our state’s outdoor heritage and way of life.”

The Wilderness Society released a map showing the acres that could potentially be affected. Among the lands that could be impacted: the Sandia Peak Ski Area and Ski Santa Fe.

Ben Abruzzo, general manager of Ski Santa Fe, said while it’s too early to tell what the long term effects might be, he’s concerned about the surrounding areas.

“I think it’s important that we have access,” Abruzzo said. “I’m a user – I ride mountain bikes, hunt, camp and ride dirt bikes. All of these lands have different uses for people in this state.”

New Mexico’s Congressional Delegation is firmly opposed to the plan.

“Our public lands are at threat,” said Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., in a video posted to social media. “These lands are not for sale.”

Heinrich warned that once lands are sold, they often become inaccessible.

“We know if we lose these public lands, they will go behind locked gates and no trespassing signs. And we will never get them back,” he said.

Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M., recently helped lead a bipartisan group of lawmakers to defeat a similar measure in the U.S. House.

“It can go to the highest bidder,” Vasquez said. “If someone wants to privatize a campground, for example, now you have to pay an entrance fee. If someone wants to build a multimillion-dollar private ranch — that’s possible under this.”

The bill remains in its early stages. The Senate is expected to vote on the larger budget reconciliation package before recessing for the July 4 holiday.