Construction to begin on Campus Boulevard at UNM

A new traffic pattern is going into place Monday because of construction on Campus Boulevard.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Starting Monday, you might want to give yourself some extra time heading to work or school on UNM’s main campus.

A new traffic pattern is going into place because of construction on Campus Boulevard. You can expect to see some lane shifts as crews work between the Stanford and Girard intersections.

Construction is expected to end in mid-October.