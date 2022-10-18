Convicted murderer asks judge to reconsider life sentence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 17-year-old Jaydon Chavez-Silver was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in northeast Albuquerque in 2015.

In 2017, a jury convicted Esias Madrid of his murder. Madrid was also 17 at the time. He also pleaded guilty to killing another person after a beer pong game – six months after he killed Chavez-Silver.

Madrid got a life sentence for killing Chavez-Silver, and another 16 years for killing the other teen. Madrid’s attorney says that’s not fair.

“We don’t want to impose these lifelong sentences for defendants that are juveniles when they commit these crimes,” said Brittany Schaffer, his attorney.

So, they are asking for a judge to reconsider Madrid’s sentence.

“Impose a sentence that is more suitable, given Mr. Madrid’s individual characteristics,” Schaffer said.

Madrid’s defense said he’s remorseful and reformed.

However, prosecutors mentioned that Madrid took no responsibility at his sentencing – blaming gang activity.

Nicole Chavez, the mother of Chavez-Silver, said someone sent her a picture of Madrid supposedly throwing up gang signs in prison.

“To me, is he remorseful? Absolutely not,” Chavez said.

A judge denied the motion to reconsider Madrid’s sentence.

“I don’t necessarily find that he’s suddenly had remorse over the death of Jaydon,” the judge said.

Chavez said closure won’t happen for her until Madrid serves 39 more years of his sentence.

“For killing two different people, that you get to walk free and clear – it’s not fair,” she said. “But that’s when I will know that justice has been done.”