ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thursday will be a cooler, windy day for New Mexico but it will still feel pretty nice and spring-like overall.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for much of the state. Some places will see temperatures in the 70s.

Winds will be a little higher than days past. Then, we’ll get back to our warming trend Friday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us what to expect in her full forecast, in the video above.