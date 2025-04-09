Couple rescued, driver arrested after U-Haul pursuit in Santa Fe

Two people in Santa Fe are safe after being rescued from a wild ride in the back of a U-Haul truck.

Santa Fe police responded to a 911 call about banging coming from the inside of a parked U-Haul truck Tuesday morning.

A viewer sent KOB 4 video of the alleged kidnapper driving the truck and having to turn around. You can hear banging and shouting from the back of the box truck.

Santa Fe police say officers tried to pull the driver over several times. They even used devices to blow out the truck’s tires.

When the driver, 50-year-old Stacy Walker, finally stopped, police found a man and a woman in the back.

Walker is now charged with kidnapping, fleeing, and assault on police.

SFPD is trying to figure out how the couple got locked inside in the first place.