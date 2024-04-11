Couple to host ‘No Phone Event’ in Albuquerque

A couple is hoping to inspire people in Albuquerque to get off their phones and engage interact with each other through a "No Phone Event" at a local coffee shop.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We use our phones to stay connected but because of that, it can be hard to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of the world.

We’ve all been there. 30 minutes of scrolling turns to an hour – maybe even three. Since the pandemic, many of us have gotten used to building connections through a screen.

“I don’t want to use the word addiction but I think our phones are addicting and I think people don’t really know how to get off them,” Elliot Archuleta said.

Elliot and Sam Archuleta have a podcast, “Something More Human,” where they talk about the importance of building more human connections – IRL.

“We feel that we’re connected because we have our phones because we have social media. But, it’s not that kind of deep authentic connection the way that it is when you meet someone in person. When you develop that connection, when you ask those questions,” Sam Archuleta said.

Now, Elliot and Sam Archuleta are spearheading an event in Albuquerque. The event is “Return to Real Life” and it starts at Novel Point Coffee.

They want to encourage attendees to put the phone away and connect.

“We have a couple of tricks up our sleeves to inspire folks to maybe talk to someone they don’t know and meet a new person,” Sam said.

While this experience is for everyone, they hope it brings in the younger crowd.

“We are not saying phones are bad. We believe that there are better things to do with your time. This sort of an exercise for the younger crowd to know what it feels like to be off your phone in public and experience the moment in real-time,” Elliot said.

The event is April 19. Tickets are $29 for one ticket and $49 for two. The event will feature light bites, drinks, a goodie bag, a comedy performance and more.

Click here to learn more.