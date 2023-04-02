Crews battle ‘Hilton Fire’ in Socorro County
SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. – Crews are battling a growing fire in Socorro County Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service representatives say the fire started around 3 p.m. in the bosque north of Socorro, near Escondida.
They’re calling it the “Hilton Fire”.
That’s not a cloud it is smoke from the Hilton Fire just north of Socorro. The smoke is clearly visible from I25 near the Socorro county line we’ll have more information tonight at 5 on @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/eLMyuKBfjD
— Spencer Schacht (@spencerschacht) April 2, 2023