Crews battle ‘Hilton Fire’ in Socorro County

By KOB

SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. – Crews are battling a growing fire in Socorro County Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service representatives say the fire started around 3 p.m. in the bosque north of Socorro, near Escondida.

They’re calling it the “Hilton Fire”.

