Crews begin demolition of iconic Wash Tub Laundromat 

The Wash Tub laundry from the hit shows "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul."

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Months after a well-known laundromat was destroyed in a fire, crews started tearing down the iconic building Monday

The Wash Tub laundry was seen in the hit shows “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”

The fire happened back in February. Surveillance video showed homeless people camping near the building.

Fire investigators suspect they set the fire to stay warm, and then pulled their camp away from the flames.

KOB 4 spoke with the owner back when the fire happened. He told us he wanted to rebuild.

“Dealing with the insurance company and the talking with the City of Albuquerque, got a call from the mayor wanting to help anyway they can. So we are looking forward to trying to rebuild this thing and that’s the goal,” said Hunter Greene, owner of Wash Tub Laundromat.

The laundromat had been at that corner for more than 60 years.

Greene says when he rebuilds, the wants the new Wash Tub to keep the old Route 66 character.