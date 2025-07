While there is still some work left to do, the bulk of the project is complete.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews are wrapping up a major construction project at a major intersection in the southern part of the Albuquerque metro.

They’re finishing up work on the traffic lights at 98th Street and Gibson Boulevard. When finished, the intersection will have a modern, four-way stop with turn arrows.

Crews also striped the roads and added new street lighting.