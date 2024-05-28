Crews continue to battle Blue 2 Fire near Ruidoso

11 crews, 23 engines, four helicopters and two bulldozers are fighting to get the Blue 2 Fire under control – that's 532 people.

RUIDOSO, N.M. – More help is on the way as crews continue to battle the Blue 2 Fire near Ruidoso.

Fire crews have been battling the fire for about 11 days now. Officials told KOB 4 that the fire grew to nearly 7,000 acres overnight. Right now, there’s no telling when they’ll see any containment.

11 crews, 23 engines, four helicopters and two bulldozers are fighting to get the Blue 2 Fire under control – that’s 532 people.

Loretta Benavidez, the public information officer for the Blue 2 Fire, says it sounds like a lot of people, but even with everyone helping out, the fire is at a high stake to growing bigger.

“That’s why they’re very conservative in calling containment. That’s why we’re still looking at 0% containment because you see the winds, you see the vegetation, and there’s still a lot of potential and the fuel that’s available, there’s still a lot of potential for this fire to continue moving,” said Benavidez.

Benavidez says the fire is spreading northeast, and they expect to place more homes under the Ready, Set, Go program. She wants to urge people to not wait until the last minute to get everything ready.

“You need to have important items, important paper, that kind of medications, packed in your car and have your car ready to go when people say go,” Benavidez said.

More than 3,600 homes are currently under the Ready, Set, Go program.

“We’re just asking people to comply when they’re asked to get ready, get set or to go,” said Benavidez.

There is an evacuation shelter at Capitan High School, and the County Fairgrounds are open for animals. Both shelters are open 24 hours.