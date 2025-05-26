Crews work on mop-up operations on Camp Fire near Fort Stanton

The Lincoln County Fire Service reports crews are working on mop-up operations on the Camp Fire.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. – The Lincoln County Fire Service reports crews are working on mop-up operations on the Camp Fire.

The fire started Sunday afternoon near Fort Stanton. Crews estimate it burned around 350 acres.

They did issue evacuation orders Sunday for Fort Stanton and surrounding campgrounds.

However, Highway 220 between Devil’s Canyon and Highway 380 is still closed as of Monday.

