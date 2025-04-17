Crews prepare for extreme fire danger in New Mexico

Fire crews across New Mexico and in the metro are preparing for extreme fire danger over the next few days.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Fire crews across New Mexico and in the metro are preparing for extreme fire danger over the next few days.

Bernalillo County Fire Rescue says they are doing all they can to prepare, getting their brush trucks ready and bringing in extra crews as necessary.

They are also asking you to help make sure nothing catches fire on days like these.

“Things light up much easier and fire spreads faster on red flag days. We try and get on things really quick. One thing we really need is to make sure people aren’t outside burning. It is a no burn day for the next few days,” said Fire Marshall Division Chief of Bernalillo County Fire Rescue, Joel Gallegos.

Fire departments aren’t the only crews preparing.

PNM is monitoring the conditions and asking customers to prepare for possible weather-related outages. They have changed settings on parts of its system to reduce the risk of power lines igniting a wildfire.

The enhanced system settings mean an increased chance of outages while red flag warnings are in effect.

People in Las Vegas, Santa Fe, the Sandias and East Mountains should be aware of possible power shutoffs.

People across the state should pay careful attention to the weather.