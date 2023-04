MORIARTY, N.M. — Multiple fire departments are responding Wednesday to a 400-acre grass fire near Moriarty, east of Albuquerque.

The fire is near mile marker 203 on I-40. Moriarty Fire Department said they began assisting multiple agencies around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Buildings are reportedly not threatened but people are encouraged to avoid the area.

