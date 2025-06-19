Crews respond to bosque fire near Tingley Beach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue units are responding to “large wildland fire” that started Thursday afternoon in the Rio Grande bosque near Tingley Beach.

Reports indicate there is at least one fire, currently around three acres in size with flames as high as 15 feet, in the area of 1800 Tingley Drive S.W. A ladder truck and a fire engine are responding.

This is at least the fourth fire in and around the bosque this week.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.