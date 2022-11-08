Crews respond to structure fire near UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fire started in northeast Albuquerque near UNM Monday evening.

According to UNM PD, the structure fire started at 1801 Mesa Vista NE.

Officials say no other structures are threatened and that there are no injuries.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.