ROSWELL, N.M. — A large fire is burning south of Roswell. The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to stay clear of the area because the fire has the potential to produce deadly gases.

Fire crews say it’s a structure fire on the east side of the Roswell Air Center property that was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

City officials say no evacuations are necessary at this time, but residents are asked to shelter in place.