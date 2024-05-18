Crews responding to bosque fire north of Socorro
SOCORRO, N.M. — Multiple agencies are responding to a fire on the east side of the Rio Grande, north of Socorro.
According to the Socorro County fire chief, the first reports of the fire began coming in at around 1 p.m. Friday. The size of the fire is still unknown at this time.
Fire officials say no structures or homes are in danger.
Hey @NMDHSEM. There’s a new start in the Bosque about 20 miles north of Socorro at the San Acacia exit off of SB I25. It’s growing fast. #nmfire #nmwx pic.twitter.com/Gymm66bWFV— Matt Kennicott (@mkennicott) May 17, 2024