Crews responding to bosque fire north of Socorro

SOCORRO, N.M. — Multiple agencies are responding to a fire on the east side of the Rio Grande, north of Socorro.

According to the Socorro County fire chief, the first reports of the fire began coming in at around 1 p.m. Friday. The size of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Fire officials say no structures or homes are in danger.

