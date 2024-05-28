Military aircraft crashes near University and Rio Bravo

If you saw a large plume of smoke coming from near the Albuquerque Sunport, reports indicate it may have been a military aircraft that went down. AFR says one person was rescued from the downed aircraft.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews are responding to a military aircraft crash near University and Rio Bravo Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say a military aircraft crashed off the airfield on the south side of the airport. The pilot is reportedly conscious and breathing and has been taken to the hospital.

Flight operations at the Sunport have resumed, but a spokesperson says to check with your airline on the status of your flight.

AFR says to avoid the area of Rio Bravo and University while they monitor hotspots.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.