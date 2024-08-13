Crews to begin I-25 bridge demolition Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you drive on Interstate 25 or Comanche Road in northeast Albuquerque, keep this in mind.

Each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Comanche will close as crews demolish the outside part of the I-25 bridge over the road. This will start August 14. The last day of this is August 30.

Drivers will have to take Candelaria Road and/or Montgomery Boulevard. I-25 traffic will also shift to the inside lanes.

Officials advise you to anticipate heavy travel delays, plan ahead and follow posted signage.