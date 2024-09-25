Crews to break ground on affordable senior living facility

Farolito Senior Living will soon be coming to near Eubank and Central, with some benefits for New Mexico taxpayers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sol Housing is set to break ground Wednesday on an 82-unit apartment complex for senior citizens in Albuquerque.

The Farolito community will be near Central and Eubank, next to the Luminaria Senior Center. Reps say it will provide another much-needed affordable option for seniors.

Because it’s being built on state land, the lease will reportedly generate $1.9 million for New Mexico’s public schools.