Crime Stoppers increases reward to $13K for information in deadly hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in a hit-and-run that killed an Albuquerque police officer.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a newer Volkswagen in connection to the crash, but they haven’t released an exact model or color.

The reward for any information is now $13,000. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

