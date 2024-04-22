Crime Stoppers seeks info on suspected drive-by arsonist

Albuquerque Crime Stoppers issued a bulletin seeking your help in tracking down a suspected drive-by arsonist.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Investigators need your help in tracking down a suspected drive-by arsonist.

Albuquerque Crime Stoppers posted pictures of a dark Honda CRV with a white spot on the hood. They say a camera caught a man lighting “ignition devices” from his car before throwing them in the backyards of his victims.

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, several incidents have happened in the Vista Manufactured Home Community at Central and 98th in the past month.

You can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or online at P3Tips.com.