Cristian Korte Swim Fund helps teach children to swim

NAVAJO DAM, N.M. — Turning tragedy into something positive. That’s what one family in the Four Corners has done after they lost their 6-year-old son in 2014. He drowned during a trip to Navajo Lake to celebrate his birthday.

KOB 4 spoke to the family about what they’re doing to help other families prevent similar tragedies.

“We’re here to try to just spread the word and tell parents you can do something. We can help you learn how to swim and teach your kids how to swim. So you’re not in a situation like I am,” said Katie Korte, founder of the Cristian Korte Swim Fund.

Nearly 11 years ago, Katie Korte’s son, Cristian, drowned at Navajo Lake.

“It was his 6th birthday, and we made the big plan to have a camping trip. This is what he wanted to do. The kids were playing on the hillside, and we were barbecuing in between. In a split instance, he was just gone,” said Korte.

Following that dark day, the family is dedicated to making sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“Nobody wants to go through this. Nobody wants to lose a child from drowning,” said Korte.

They created the Cristian Korte Swim Fund Foundation.

“We just ask that you sign up through the rec centers that we’re helping, and we’re working with, to give these kids some basic life skills. So they’re able to fend for themselves if they need to,” said Korte.

Korte says the organization started by providing swim lessons in Durango. They’ve since expanded to meet the need and teach more than 100 kids a year across the Four Corners.

“We work with Durango, Ignacio, Bloomfield, Farmington, Montezuma County, and Archuleta County. I mean, we even help some disabled adults learn how to swim. So if you reach out, and you say, ‘I want to learn how to swim, I want to do this.’ Great, I’m here, we’re here, my family’s here,” Korte said.

She says this basic life skill is important because it could help save a life one day.

“I always remember him. So as much as you want to have fun, remember that there are dangers out there and so it’s best to be prepared,” said Korte.

To donate or sign up for swim lessons, click here.