Critical Apple update | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Apple security is so good, iPhone users have felt kind of bulletproof when it comes to hackers. That isn’t the case anymore.

Apple says this update must be installed to protect yourself. If you see the iOS 18.4 update available, Apple strongly urges you to install it. Along with new features, it includes 62 security updates, and some are pretty serious.

Without the update, hackers could use malicious websites, links, and even audio files to load dangerous scripts on the phone, even if the phone is locked.

For example, an app may be able to access sensitive user data. Another could add a malicious font to disclose process memory.

Another update stops the possibility of a malicious app from being able to attempt passcodes on a locked device. And more serious, fixing a flaw that could allow an app to gain root privileges, allowing someone to install apps not available in the app stores, modify the operating system, and access system files. This makes Safari, Siri, Calendar, AirDrop, Photos and more, vulnerable to hackers.

Apple is usually hush-hush when it comes to bugs, so hackers can’t exploit them. This one appears to be pretty serious.

The update in settings may take 20 minutes to install, so make sure you have a good Wi-Fi connection and the time.

The security updates are only available for iPhone 10s and later. Older models are unfortunately more vulnerable to hackers.