Crucial Albuquerque BioPark funding not included in city budget

The next time you plan a trip to see Rozie the elephant at the Albuquerque BioPark, there may be some changes you don't see.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The next time you plan a trip to see Rozie the elephant at the Albuquerque BioPark, there may be some changes you don’t see.

“If you don’t have enough money to feed and do medication for your animals, then you have to really start seriously looking at do we need to send any of our animals to another facility?”said Julie Miller-Rugg, an executive director of Biopark Society.

That’s because in the city’s proposed budget for next fiscal year, crucial funding for the BioPark wasn’t included.

We’re talking $200,000 to feed and care for the animals, and a recurring $500,000 in operating costs for the new Asia exhibit.

“As soon as we see a budget that’s come out, and it’s not as extensively filled as we thought it would be, we start to ask questions,” Miller-Rugg said. “We’re hoping it’s an oversight. In addition to that, there are also six positions that were included, requesting to fund this year that were put in last year, when we opened Asia.”

This comes as the cost to care for these animals skyrockets. Zoo officials say over the past five years, food costs have increased 44% and next year it’s projected to increase another 20% totaling $1.2 million.

“We cannot give our animals any less than an amazing quality of life that they currently get, and a cut would just not be good for them,” said Miller-Rugg.

This is also crucial to uphold their accreditation, which could be at risk if the funding doesn’t get passed.

The BioPark does receive millions of dollars of gross receipt tax funding, but that money can only be used for construction and repair projects.

“We’re trying to educate the council and everyone else that needs to know about the budget shortage,” Miller-Rugg said.

Miller-Rugg says they are meeting with councilors to find out why this funding wasn’t included in the budget.

KOB 4 also reached out to Councilor Joaquin Baca whose district includes the BioParks properties. We haven’t received a response.

City councilors are set to discuss the matter at the next city council meeting next week.