Cub Scouts honor veterans at parade in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A chilly Saturday morning didn’t stop people from gathering this Veterans Day at U.S.S. Bullhead Park to honor those who have served.

The City of Albuquerque hosted its annual Veterans Day parade, which attracted some new faces who honored the veterans.

“We really wanted to recognize the service, the sacrifice and the bravery of our veterans and I thought, “What a great opportunity to see it all in action!'” said Matt Harper, the master of Boy Scouts Troop 166.

Harper brought his Cub Scouts out to march in the parade. The scouts had some thoughts on Veterans Day too.

Owen Ocksrider: “We are here to honor the veterans who served our country and the sacrifices that they made.”

Parker Holmes: “I think Veterans Day is one of my favorite holidays because my dad was a veteran once.”

Levi Struve: “We should just love veterans around because well they’ve just done great things for us.”

This year, for the first time, these scouts and their pack rode in style as they decorated a float.

“We have several different units representing many of the scouts from across the metro, Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. As well, we have other scouting parade activities in Durango. We have scouts all the way up from kindergarten in this float. It’s going to be mostly kindergarteners through 5th grade,” said Randy Reed, of the Boy Scouts Great Southwest Council.

We spoke to troop leaders who say service and honor are two of the things they teach their scouts.

“I think this is a wonderful time to honor our veterans and I think it is good to teach our youth that this is important and we need to continue to honor honor. Many of our youth actually do go on into the military as they get older,” said Cynthia Howard, the area advisor for the Scouting National Honor Society.

The parade kicked off Saturday at 9 a.m. With candy and signs in hand, the Cub Scouts marched forward.

Jacob Cordes: “We would not have our freedom if there were not men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Owen Indahl: “I think it’s a really interesting holiday and I think people should appreciate it more.”

Logan Levi: “It’s important because of how much they’ve done for us.”