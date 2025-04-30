Curious Toast to open second location in Park Square Market

Local businesses can run into a lot of challenges with just one location, let alone two. But some restaurants are taking a leap of faith with a new concept.

One of the newest food halls in Albuquerque is one step closer to opening its doors.

“The Benji for sure, it’s our take on avocado toast. It has avocado spread, pomegranate seeds, feta cheese,” said Victoria Van Dame, owner of Curious Toast.

Van Dame says she first opened the doors to Curious Toast during the pandemic. Five years later, she’s opening up a second location, this time in Park Square Market.

“From what I’ve been hearing, that live up here, it’s really sometimes a little bit harder for them to get to our downtown location, which is super unique, and we have art and are part of the downtown vibe down there,” said Van Dame.

Along with the favorites, they’re holding a permanent spot for a popular special.

“We have a chicken salad that was a special downtown, and then we decided to put it on the menu up here, which is really delicious. People come back, and they are like, ‘I’ll have the chicken salad toast,’ and we’re like, ‘It’s not on the menu,’” Van Dame said.

What really makes the customers come back are the New Mexico roots.

“They really enjoy that we source our different breads from different parts of the state. We do get some of our Tesuque bread from the Tesuque Village Market. Our local sourdough bread is from Ihatov, and she’s such a wonderful lady,” said Van Dame.

Although it’s not Van Dame’s first rodeo in the restaurant business, she says these two locations are the main focus.

“I can’t say that I’m not scared, a little bit afraid. Opening up a restaurant was kind of a thing, you know, ahhh how hard can it be? They said, open up a coffee shop, it’ll be fun, they said,” said Van Dame.

Along with Curious Toast, many of the vendors inside Park Square Market are currently in a soft opening phase. But the official market won’t have it’s grand opening until this summer.