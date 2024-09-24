DA: 2 accused of bringing guns, ammo to same school on same day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Prosecutors charged two suspects accused of separately bringing a firearm and ammunition to the same school on the same day.

According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, this happened Friday at the Ace Leadership High School in northwest Albuquerque.

A 17-year-old allegedly packed a 9 mm firearm, with 11 bullets in its magazine, in their bag. The other suspect is a 16-year-old whom the CEO of Ace searched. The CEO also found a loaded gun with a magazine containing 12 bullets – and a “large capacity magazine” that held 31 bullets.

The two suspects will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.