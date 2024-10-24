DA: Another teen arrested for murder of southwest Albuquerque homeowner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities arrested another suspect in the case of a fatal December 2023 shooting of a homeowner in southwest Albuquerque.

A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday night connection with the Dec. 16, 2023 shooting that left Adrian Vallejos dead, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office didn’t detail the charges that the suspect faced but specified that a detention hearing is scheduled for Friday for them.

The 16-year-old’s arrest comes five months after New Mexico State Police arrested 18-year-old Juanito Montoya for the alleged murder of Vallejos.

According to APD, the shooting happened near Gibson and Snow Vista Boulevards. When officers arrived, they found Vallejos with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators say a group of teens were trying to break into Vallejos’ car. Vallejos realized what was happening and armed himself before going outside with his girlfriend to confront them. As he did, they shot Vallejos and took off in a white sedan.

Officers found a firearm near the scene. A review of ShotSpotter data, surveillance video and photos, and social media conversations linked Montoya to the murder.

A New Mexico State Police officer arrested Montoya near Roswell in May. They found he had an active warrant for murder and multiple other charges in Albuquerque.

Montoya faces charges of murder, conspiracy, robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.