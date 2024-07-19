DA Sam Bregman backs proposal to reform juvenile justice system

While juvenile crime wasn't a focus in the special session, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman wants lawmakers to start thinking about taking up the issue during the 60-day session that starts in January.

SANTA FE, N.M. – While juvenile crime wasn’t a focus in the special session, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman wants lawmakers to start thinking about taking up the issue during the 60-day session that starts in January.

Bregman addressed the Courts, Corrections, and Justice Committee. He’s backing a proposal to expand the types of offenses for which a juvenile over 15 can be charged as an adult.

Right now, that can only happen for first-degree murder, something Bregman says has happened 19 times since he took office.

He wants to include crimes like armed robbery with a firearm, and child abuse resulting in death.

He says this isn’t just about being tough, but it’s about stopping children from living a life of crime before they kill someone.

“It not that I want to get tough on kids and throw away the key. No, I want to have some consequences just like every one of you had with your parents when you were growing up, ‘If you do this, there’s going to be a consequence,’” said Bregman.

Bregman has other proposals. He’d like to see juveniles transferred to an adult center when they turn 18.

He’d also like to fix a law that currently allows a teenager to wield an assault rifle, though handguns are still illegal.